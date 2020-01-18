Jaishanker Bhupalpally-Regonda: A dead body of a medical student was found in agriculture well, who was killed by unidentified persons in Kaniparti village of Regonda Mandal in Jayashanker Bhupalpally district on Saturday.

It is suspected that unidentified persons murdered the man.

According to police, Vamshi belongs to the same village pursuing MBBS third year at a private medical college in Khammam. He was en route his college after coming for Sankranti vacation. He told his parents on a phone call at 8 pm on Friday, that he had reached his college in Khammam.

On the next day morning at 11 am his father saw his bag and cellphone lying beside an agricultural well. On suspicion, they searched in the well and found his son dead with his limbs tied by a rope.

”A case has been filed based on the complaint by his parents,” said SI Gurram Krishna Prasad.

