Chilakuluripeta: Three persons were electrocuted to death while they were carrying out electrical repairs in a petrol bunk and came in contact with the live wire in Thatapudikonda village of Chilakaluripeta on Saturday.

According to reports, three of the workers climbed the iron ladder to fix the electric bulb in the premises of the petrol filling station. in the process, the ladder came to contact with the live wire and the three got electrocuted.

Two of the workers Moulali and Srinivasa Rao died at the spot and another worker Shekhar succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

