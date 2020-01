Bhongir: Two cars were damaged after a bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) lost control on Friday. According to reports, there were no major injuries due to the mishap which took place at Pathangi toll plaza in Yadadri Bhongir district. The bus hit one car and triggered a series of collisions involving two cars.

It is reported that no one got hurt during the accident. The failure of bus brake is the cause for the incident, said the bus driver.