HYDERABAD: A young woman who was working as a Customer Service officer with Air India here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport died after falling from the third floor of her hostel at Shamshabad on Tuesday in alleged suicide.



According to police, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Simran Tamboli, who hails from Karnataka, had been working with Air India for the last four months.



Simran lived in a working women’s hostel at Shamshabad with two of her colleagues. On Tuesday, while her colleagues were at work, she was alone in the room located on the third floor of the hostel. Around 5 pm, the owner of a tyre puncture shop opposite the hostel, noticed something falling to the ground with a loud noise, reports read.



When he rushed and checked, he found a woman lying in a pool of blood. He immediately rushed her to the private hospital nearby where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.



During investigation, RGIA police officials found that the victim was chatting with her friend on mobile phone which was recovered from the balcony. The phone was on and not in locked mode leading police to deduce from WhatsApp chats that she was depressed which might have caused her to jump. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.



According to police officials, Simran's body has been sent for post mortem and her family had been informed about the incident.

