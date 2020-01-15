Mumbai: A Bollywood casting director was arrested for his alleged involvement in a sex racket and a make-up artist and a junior actor was rescued in the western suburb of Versova in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the social services branch nabbed Navin Premlal Arya (32) while he was allegedly pimping out the two victims for Rs 60,000 each near a coffee shop at Versova in Andheri.

Senior inspector Sandesh Yeole of SS branch told a news agency that on interrogating the accused, police found that the racket, which has been operating for the last few months, involved models and Bollywood artistes.

The rescued women are both from West Bengal and the make-up artist, was in touch with Delhi-based pimp Ashwinikumar who had sent her to Mumbai. Two of Arya's associates are also wanted in the case.

Versova police have registered a case under Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and further probe is underway.

