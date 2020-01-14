HYDERABAD: It's quite common in every house where we can see siblings fighting for the TV remote. However, in a very tragic incident on Bhogi day, a fight over watching TV between two sisters, led to the suicide of one of them. According to reports, this incident took place under Pet Basheerabad police station limits in Hyderabad.



According to police, a couple residing in Bhagyalaxmi colony has two daughters. The elder daughter is 19 years old, who is studying Intermediate and was staying at a private hostel in Jangaon. Recently, she came home for the Sankranti holidays. The younger sister stays with the parents and goes to a local school.



As per reports, both sisters quarrelled over watching TV channels on Sunday, which led to a fight between them where the younger sister got the TV remote. With this, the elder sister was very upset & humiliated by the fact that the younger one got the remote, committed suicide by hanging herself in the room.



The girls' father after returning home found his elder daughter hanging to the ceiling fan. He immediately brought her down and rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead, reports read.



Later, police reached the spot after receiving the information and registered a case. Investigations are underway.

