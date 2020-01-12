Crime and violence against girl child is still prevailing in many parts of our nation. India is still not safe for women and girls. Every day we come across number of crimes and violence happening against girls including rapes, acid attacks, eve teasing, killing or abandoning the girl child and many more. Leave villages and backward, even undeveloped rural areas are prone to such crime! Urban areas are becoming the biggest target for such heinous crimes. Such brutal crimes are happening more in metropolitan cities of India.



One such case was noticed in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 11 where a newborn baby girl with several bite marks of ants, insects and mosquitoes was found abandoned here at Apuroopa Colony in Jeedimetla. Isn't it heart wrenching?



The baby was found by the locals near the playground of Shantiniketan High School at Jeedimetla in the early hours on Saturday. When they saw her, they immediately alerted the police.



Police shifted the baby girl who was alive in a critical condition to Niloufer Hospital and later handed over her to Shishu Vihar officials.



According to police, the person who left the baby there had not been recognised yet as there were no cameras near the playground. The police are yet to register a case.

Also Read: 14-Year-Old Is Victim Of Acid Attack In Lucknow