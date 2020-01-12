HYDERABAD: A woman has alleged that her husband, an alcoholic throttled her daughter to death on Saturday.

Police received a complaint from Ganga Bhavani stating that she got married to Durga Rao eight years ago, who is working as a watchman at Bhasker Nilayam apartments in Balajinagar in LB Nagar Hyderabad. The couple has two daughters Sindhu (7) and Yamini (5).

The complainant further said that her husband was an alcoholic and harassed her for money.

According to reports, Last night Durga Rao came home in an inebriated state and had a heated argument with his wife. He threatened to kill her along with the daughters, later he went to sleep.

On the next day, Bhavani woke up in the wee hours and got her children ready for the school and left her residence asking her brother to drop them at school who is residing in the same colony.

When Bhavani returned from her work, she found her daughter Yamini lying on the bed unconscious. With the help of her brother, she shifted Yamini to Lotus Children Hospital in LB Nagar, where the doctors declared Yamini brought dead.

A case has been registered against Durga Rao, the body has been shifted to the government hospital for autopsy, and further investigation is on.

Police arrested Durga Rao and he is said to have confessed to the crime. A case has been registered under Sector 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

