Warangal Rural: A farmer was reportedly electrocuted and died on the spot after came contact with the electric wire at Ramakrishnapuram village of Nadikuda Mandal in the district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Gone Thirupathi.

According to reports, this incident occurred when he was switching on the motor at his field and came in contact with the wire.

It is said that he was electrocuted and died on the spot. The body was shifted to Parkal government hospital for autopsy. He is survived by a wife and two children. The local police have registered a case and investigating it.

