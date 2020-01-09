NALGONDA: Arguments have started on behalf of M Srinivas Reddy, the accused who was allegedly involved in murdering three girls in Bommalaramaram, Hajipur mandal, in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Arguments on behalf of the accused were completed on Wednesday in one of the three murders at the Nalgonda First Additional Sessions Court. Tagore, who appeared for the accused on behalf of the accused before the judge, told the court that there was no connection between Srinivas Reddy and the case. He also said that though the numbers belonged to him, there is no evidence to suggest that Srinivas Reddy used them, he said.

He also said that Srinivas Reddy was falsely accused and arrested based on the suspicion of some of the villagers from Hajipur village. There were land disputes between Srinivas Reddy and some of the villagers and this case was deliberately being foisted on the accused, he said. There was no proper evidence produced in this case as reported to the court.

The hearing for the other two cases was postponed to the 17th of this month. The Public Prosecutor Chandrashekhar filed return arguments on behalf of the police.

Last week on January 4th, the accused Srinivas Reddy told the court that he was impotent and had no connections with the murders. The police foisted false complaints against him and all the evidence they have collected are fake, Srinivas told the court. What was even more shocking was, he said that the DNA samples were forcibly taken from him and placed on the body to frame him.

The court recorded all the statements of the 101 witnesses who held Srinivas Reddy responsible for the deaths. However, the accused said that everything was false and that he was deliberately being made a scapegoat in the whole case.

Srinivasa Reddy also told the court that he was not a porn addict as he did not have a smart phone and asked the court to allow his parents as witnesses.

The first additional sessions court V Vishwanatha Reddy heard the case related to the deaths of Sravani, Kalpana and Manisha that took place in Hajipur of Nalgonda district and recorded his statements.

Also Read: Hajipur Accused Records Testimony In Fast Track Court, Verdict Likely In One Week