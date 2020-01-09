Chittoor: Two persons were killed after an APSRTC bus rammed into a private bus carrying 30 Ayyappa devotees on early hours of Thursday. The driver and his assistant of the APSRTC bus died on the spot at the accident site at Kasipentla village in Chittoor.

According to details, the accident took place around 4:30 am when the APSRTC bus travelling from Chittoor heading towards Tirupati had crashed with a private traveller bus which was reportedly speeding. it is said that the private bus was allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Ramesh Babu, the driver of the APSRTC bus and his assistant Prasad, both belong to the Krishna district, died in the crash.

Laxminarayana, the driver of the private bus and his assistant Jaipal's condition is said to be critical who had severe injuries in the accident. Those injured in the accident were rushed to the Sri Venkateshwara Ruia hospital in Tirupati and it is reported that they are out of danger.

The private bus, carrying 30 Ayyappa devotees, was heading to Nalgonda district in Telangana from Sabarimala in Kerala.

