ANANTAPUR: A disturbing incident of three students attempting to commit suicide in the district has recently come to light.

As per police, the three degree students, Lavanya, Navyasri and Varalakshmi from Dharmavaram left home on Wednesday morning, informing their parents that they would withdraw some money at the ATM. As they did not return home even after dawn, the worried parents complained to the police.

Police formed search teams and started looking out for the missing girls. They were finally traced in an RTC bus stand and upon questioning, they said that they had borrowed Rs 20,000 from a man named Mahesh. Mahesh was distant relative of Navyasri who had apparently lent them money.

They had gotten into an altercation over the phone with the lender and they were upset at the incident. They told the police they had bought and consumed sleeping tablets and were waiting in the bus stand for it to take effect.They were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. The girls' condition has been stable and the police are investigating the matter.

