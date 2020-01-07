Not even two months since a 27-year-old Hyderabad veterinary doctor was allegedly raped, killed and burnt by four men near Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy distrcit of Telangana, In yet another horrific incident, a 20-year-old woman's burnt body was recovered from the Kumarganj area of South Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Monday.

Despite the governments claiming to take various measures to ensure the safety of women in India, there seems to be no end to crimes against them. All the four accused in the Hyderabad case were shot dead in an encounter in Shadnagar in December last year.



This incident is more like a memory resurfacing its self, like a deja vous.

According to media reports, the matter came to light after residents of Safanagar saw some of the dogs fighting over the burnt body. On closer inspection, the people found the body and immediately alerted the police.



According to the local residents, the marks on the body of a women indicated that she was stabbed with some sharp objects. The police have also found blood marks and recovered charred objects from near the crime spot. Police also suspected that her body might have been eaten by animals at night as the charred body was found in a very decomposed state.



"The body was burnt and in a highly decomposed state. We are trying to identify the victim. A magisterial probe has been conducted into the incident," said Superintendent of Police, Debarshi Dutta, said to the daily.



According to police, one accused have been arrested and investigations are going on.

The whole nation stands shook after this bone chilling incident.



There were many debates by politicians and celebrities for the safety and to stop the violence against women, after the Hyderabad incident. If safety measures are coming out of these, its execution has to happen at a faster pace for incidents like this to not repeat itself.

