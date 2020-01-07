Hyderabad: A 14-month-old boy died after his uncle dropped him accidentally after the latter was hit by a speeding car here n Kothaguda on Sunday evening.



According to reports, the toddler who was identified as Shiva Kumar and his uncle Raj Kumar were accompanied by the boy's father. this incident happened when they were walking from Kothaguda to Cyber Towers after purchasing some household items.

The boy and his family are natives of Madhya Pradesh and residents of Madhapur.

According to the police, Shiva Kumar was hit by a speeding car driven by Chinna (20), a resident of Madhapur.

Due to the impact, he lost his balance and his nephew, Shiva Kumar, fell from his arms and suffered serious injuries. The boy was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. Raj Kumar also suffered minor injuries.



The accused was taken into custody and the police registered a case under sections 304a (negligence causing death), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC and various sections of Motor Vehicle Act.

