SECUNDERABAD: A 30-year-old man was booked for allegedly sexually abusing a five-year-old girl by luring her with a chocolate, here in Nacharam on Sunday.



According to Nacharam police, the accused was identified as a labourer who was working at a construction site near the victim's house.



The accused called the victim and spoke to her when she was playing outside the house. He later lured the girl by offering her a chocolate and took her to the under-construction building and sexually abused her, police said to the daily.



According to reports, the victim informed her parents after she returned home. The parents and other locals handed over the accused to the police. Nacharam Police registered a case under relevant sections of the POSCO Act.



In another incident, a four-year-old girl was kidnapped and allegedly raped by her close relative in a village in Jayashankar Bhoopalpalli district.

Also Read: 4-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By Relative In Bhoopalpalli