EAST GODAVARI: In a horrific incident on the Bokaro Express, a home guard who was thrown off the moving train by a person, on Sunday morning in East Godavari district.

As per reports the home guard whose name was Venkata Siva , tried to pacify a passenger who was creating nuisance in one of the bogey No S 7 of Bokaro Express. The person who was said to be of Bengali origin was a centring worker who was coming back from Kerala. He had gotten into an altercation with the passengers and when the passengers complained to the home guard, he tried to talk to the man, but was pushed out of the moving train by the man. Venkata Siva was said to be attached to the Kotananduru Police Station and was going back home.

Venkata Siva is said to have fallen near Tuni Rural on the side and died on the spot due to injuries. The train was coming from Aleppy to Dhanbad and the incident is said to have happened four kilometres near the Main Railway gate.

The passengers handed over the man to the GRP police official once the train reached Tuni Rural station and explained what happened on the train

East Godavari District SP Nayeem Asmi immediately rushed to the place, inspected the body, and enquired about the incident. The police are suspecting the man to be either a Bengali or from Bangladesh.

More details are awaited.