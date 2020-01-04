Hyderabad: P Chandrasekhar, a Panchayat Secretary was caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from Raju, the complainant on Friday at Gowrelly village, Abdullapurmet in Rangareddy district.

According to details, Raju from Gowrelly filed an application to grant permission for the construction of his house at Gowrelly. The said that the Panchayat Secretary demanded Rs 25,000 as a bribe from Raju for approval. After this the applicant, Raju approached the ACB officials.

ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from Chandrashekhar.

The officials produced Chandrashekhar in ACB special court after which the court remanded him into judicial custody.

