The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday sent three policemen including a Sub Inspector and a circle inspector. These policemen allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man who had his vehicle seized for Illegal sand mining. S Lingamurthy, CI of Yellareddypet; SI Anil and constable Kanakaraju from Gambhiraopet are the three who are been arrested on the charge.

According to the reports, the police had taken into custody the vehicle of R Simhachalam, who was a Bhavanipet village native from Machareddy mandal of Kamareddy. This was done as the vehicle was caught indulging in illegal sand mining. The police had initially quoted a bribe of Rs 20,000 and later settled for Rs 10,000 after negotiations. After this Simhachalam approached the ACB and had constable with the money arrested. they then later took the SI and CI Into custody.

