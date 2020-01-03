HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, where a 34-year-old techie named Rohitha Kuthuru who works with Apple India went missing since December 26, 2019 was yet to be traced by the Hyderabad police.

A resident of Mantri Celesta Apartments inNanakramguda Rohitha was staying there from quite sometime along with two of her friends. The family members of Rohitha lodged a complaint in the police station that she was missing and the police are examining all angles to trace her wherabouts. As per the CCTV footage available, she was last seen boarding an auto-rickshaw near Wipro circle at Gachibowli on 26th December, 2019 at around 3:15 PM. Police are unable to trace her as she had left her mobile at her home making it even more difficult to trace her.

Police say that they are doing their best and told that the CCTV footage is not very clear. The investigating officer Surendar Reddy has said that five teams have been deployed to trace Rohitha's whereabouts. He further stated that the CCTV footage shows only Rohita getting down from the auto-rickshaw and crossing the road. Besides this, there is no piece of information available, he added. Parikshith, the brother of Rohitha told that their parents were totally disturbed with the news of her sister missing.

What was surprising was that her family members had lodged a complaint on December 29th, three days after she went missing as they approached police when their attempts to contact her failed repeatedly for three days. Family members of the techie have now sought public support to help locate her and are posting on social media seeking help to trace her whereabouts.

