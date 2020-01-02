KARIMNAGAR: In a bone chilling incident, a four-year-old girl was kidnapped and allegedly raped by her close relative in a village in Jayashankar Bhoopalpalli district.

According to police, the girl, along with her mother and grandmother, was asleep in their house in Konampet village on Tuesday night when the relative Rasa Komuraiah (36) entered the house, took the child away and allegedly raped her.

The girl's mother woke up early Wednesday, found her daughter missing and started a search. Later, the girl was found in a nearby cotton field and she narrated the incident.

Her parents took her to the hospital for a medical examination.

A case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered. Meanwhile, the accused is at large and the search is on.

