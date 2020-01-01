Shamli :Three members of a family were found murdered here on New Year's Eve.



According to reports, the bodies of Ajay Pathak, his wife and daughter were found in a pool of blood inside their house. A sharp weapon had been used to stab them to death.



DIG Saharanpur Upendra Agarwal said that prima facie, it appeared to be a case of revenge crime.



The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the police are scanning CCTV footage of the area.



The car of the family and their son are missing after the triple murders. The police have set up teams to trace the son. (IANS)

