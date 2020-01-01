HYDERABAD: A woman from Chennai who attempted suicide here on Tuesday as she was reportedly distressed over an issue involving her live-in partner had died while undergoing treatment in the hospital, police said.

The woman got down from a bus, poured petrol on herself and set herself afire in front of Punjagutta police station, a police official said.

Seeing this, some policemen tried to put the flames out and rushed her to a nearby hospital, he said. Her condition was already serious as she suffered 70 percent burn injuries, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman named Lokeshwari (37) was married to man named Srinivas in the year 2000 and also had a girl child with him. When the child was 8 months old they both parted ways. She came to Hyderabad and met a man named Praveen from Warasiguda and was said to be in a live-in relationship with him.

From 2013 they both lived in a house in BS Makta area in Somajiguda and were running a jewellery shop named BSP Jewellers in Babu Khan Mall in Somajiguda.

She had allegedly stolen 23 Tolas of gold from the shop and Praveen had filed a case against her in 2014. The police arrested her and recovered the 23 tolas of gold from her. After coming out from jail in December 2014, she returned to Chennai.

It is said that on Friday she returned to Hyderabad with her friend named Kannan, and she wanted to file a cheating case against Praveen for taking Rs one Crore from her, but she tried to end her life, the official said.

She poured petrol on herself in front of the Punjagutta Police station and was admitted to the hospital with 70 percent burns, but succumbed while undergoing treatment. Further probe is on.

