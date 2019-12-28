GOA: Two friends from Andhra Pradesh died outside the venue of the Sunburn Klassique electronic dance music festival here at Vagator beach on Friday.



Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Utkrisht Prasoon said to a daily that the incident occurred around 3 p.m. outside the EDM festival venue.



Police also added that the two began to feel uneasy when they were standing outside the venue of the festival waiting for the gates to open, on Friday afternoon.



"The two youngsters, Sai Prasad and Venkat (full name not known) fainted and collapsed outside the entry gate of the venue before the festival began. They hail from Andhra Pradesh," Prasoon said.



Following the incident, they were immediately taken to a state-run Azilo Hospital in Mapusa town, where they were declared dead.



When asked if drug overdose could be the reason, a senior police official said to the daily, "Nothing can be ruled out. It can be a heart attack or drug overdose or anything. We can't say anything until we have a postmortem report."



When one of the festival co-organisers Shailesh Shetty was contacted for comment, he claimed he was unaware of the incident.



"I do not know anything about it," Shetty said.



Speaking to a national daily ahead of the event, Sunburn CEO Karan Singh said that strict security measures were in place to prevent usage of drugs at the festival.



According to police, cases as unnatural deaths have been registered for now. Later the case may alter according to the autopsy reports, police added.



Sunburn Klassique, a two-day EDM festival, got underway on Friday. This is the 13th edition of the music festival.

