HYDERABAD: A 11-year-old girl died after an overspeeding vehicle hit her while she was crossing the road in Mirchowk here on Friday.



According to police, the victim was identified as Shafiya Fathima (11), a class 3 student. She was a resident of Zehra Nagar. The incident took place while she was crossing the road to go from her house to a restaurant on the other side.



Speaking to daily about the accident, Mirchowk inspector V Anand Kishore said, "A Tata Ace vehicle carrying marble slabs were overspeeding. The vehicle hit the girl while she was crossing the road at Zehra Nagar. The driver of the vehicle fled, leaving the vehicle on the spot."



According to reports, the incident occurred at around 10.45 on Friday morning. Fathima died on her way to hospital after sustaining severe injuries on her head and left side of the body.



According to police, the driver is yet to be identified and they have launched a manhunt to nab him.



A case was registered under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penale Code. The body of the victim was shifted to a hospital for an autopsy.

