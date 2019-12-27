THANE: The headmaster of a private school in Bhiwandi taluka in Thane district of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old student for over a fortnight.

Pramod Nayak was arrested on Thursday night and he was booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Bhiwandi taluka police station SHO said that he continued abusing the minor for about a fortnight.

When the girl confided in her mother this Thursday, her parents along with a few others thrashed the accused.

He was later handed over to the police.

