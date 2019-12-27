NARAYANPET: The father of one of the Disha case accused Chinthakunta Chennakesavalu' , Ch Kurmanna (55) suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car when he returning from Jakalir village in Makthal mandal in Narayanpet district on Thursday.

As per reports , the accident occurred when Kurmanna, a resident of Gudigandla village of Makthal mandal in Narayanpet district, was returning home from Jakaliron his motorcycle, when he was hit from behind by a car.

Kurmanna who suffered injuries to the head. was first rushed to a Government hospital in Mahabubabgar, but later shifted to Neuro Surgery department at Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences for better treatment.

It may be recollected that Chennakesavalu along with three other suspects Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Mohhammed Arif was killed in an exchange of fire at Chattanpally on December 6th with the Cyberabad police. Chennakesavulu was the only one who was married amongst the four accused who were involved in the rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian at Chatanpally in Shadnagar.

