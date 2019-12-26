NALGONDA: Police produced Marri Srinivas Reddy, accused in the rape and murder of three minor girls in Hajipur, before the fast track court in Nalgonda on Thursday. The court has recorded his testimony and the police have submitted the witness statements, forensic evidence, and other detailed reports pertaining to the case in the court.

The police had arrested Srinivas Reddy on charges of raping and murdering the three minor girls while they were probing the missing case of one of the deceased girl.

During the course of the investigation, police found that Srinivas had killed two other girls belonging to the same village. It is alleged that after raping them, he disposed of the bodies by burying them in an abandoned well in Hajipur.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased girls are demanding justice similar to what was carried out to the accused in the Hyderabad’s veterinary rape and murder case. The four accused in the Disha's case were shot dead in an alleged 'encounter' in Chattanpalli in the outskirts of the city on December 6th, which led to a public outcry that similar action should be taken in the case of the Hajipur accused.

