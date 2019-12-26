Hyderabad: A speeding car rammed into another car which was parked on the roadside and went on the footpath in the early hours on Thursday here at Banjara Hills.Police suspect that the driver was in a drunken state condition at that time of the incident.



According to reports, few people were injured in the accident and they were immediately shifted to the hospital. Three members who were present in the car including the driver have gone absconding. They were identified as residents of Attapur in the city limits.



The GHMC workers who were cleaning the roads at that time were terrified after seeing the car go amok and fled from there. The police were later informed about the incident, who immediately rushed to the spot after the incident, reports read. Investigations are underway and further details are awaited.



In a similar case, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed after an over speeding car rammed into auto near a bus stop in Miyapur on Thursday. According to reports, two people have also sustained injuries.

Also Read: Two Indian Students Killed In Dubai Road Mishap