DUBAI: Christmas morning turned tragic for two Indian families after two students were killed in a horrific road accident in the early hours of Wednesday in Jebel Ali area of Dubai.



According to media reports, the students were identified as Rohit Krishna Kumar (19) and Sharat Kumar (21). Rohit was pursuing his higher studies in UK while Sharat was studying in US. The deceased were friends since childhood and were both former students of Delhi Private School.



The families of both boys are originally from Kerala, India; however, they have been working in the UAE for several years. Rohit and Sharat were spending their university Christmas break in Dubai with family, reports read.



According to one international daily, Sharath and Rohit, along with two other friends had driven to a nearby food joint from Sharat's house for a late-night snack and were driving a Mercedes sedan. While returning to home after dropping other two friends, their car rammed into a tree. Both the students were killed on the spot.



According to cops, Sharat who was driving the car may have been jet-lagged and tired, as both boys returned to Dubai only the day before the incident.



As per reports, the mortal remains of both boys are to be repatriated back home to India on Thursday.

