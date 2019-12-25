HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old student of a prominent engineering college here was allegedly raped by her college lab in-charge within the college premises on Monday.



According to reports, the girl approached the Petbasheerabad police here on Tuesday, a day after the incident. The victim was identified as a second-year engineering student.



On the day of the incident, she was called by her lab in-charge when she was on the campus, stating that he needs to talk to her. When she went to the lab around 4 pm, he allegedly bolted the door and sexually assaulted her, reports read.



According to police, a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penale Code (IPC) against the lab in-charge. After registering the case, the police sent the survivor for medical examination.

