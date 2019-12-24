Hyderabad: A woman and her live-in partner allegedly killed her eight-year-old son in Mailardevpally on Sunday night. After this, they tried to portray it as a natural death.



According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Amjad, a class-2 student who used to stay with his mother Sultana and two brothers. Sultana was as a daily-wage worker who parted ways with her husband several months ago and had been staying in Mailardevpally along with her three sons.



According to police, Amjad who was physically challenged, died after he was allegedly hit on the neck and chest by his mother Sultana and partner Ismail, while an auto driver walked in on them.



Follwing the incident, Amjad became unconscious due to severe injuries and the couple took him to a nearby hospital here in Attapur where doctors declared him dead. After bring the body back to the hospital they tried to behave as if nothing happened and tried to pass off the news as a natural death. However, some locals, who came to know about Amjad’s death, became suspicious and alerted the police.



As per reports, police immediately rushed to Amjad's house and started to probe. After discovering the probable murder, they took Sultana under custody. The body has been sent for autopsy and investigations are still underway.



The case has been registered under Section 174 (Supicious death) of the the Criminal Procedure Code. However, the case may alter according to the forensic report of the autopsy.



Police have launched a manhunt to locate Ismail.

