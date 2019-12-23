HYDERABAD: A manager of a private bank shot dead his neighbour's pet dog with his airgun here in Bapunagar at Saroornagar in the outskirts of the city on Sunday. He has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of IPC and PCAA.



As per reports, the accused who has been identified as Avinash Karan, worked as a manager in a private bank. On Sunday, the dog was barking outside his house. Karan tried to drive him away, but as the dog did not go, he pulled out his airgun and shot the dog. As the pellets hit the abdomen , the dog suffered pain and died outside the house.



The incident came to light after some children, who were playing near the spot, saw the dog body's and rushed to the pet owner to inform him of its demise.



Based on a complaint from Raju, the pet owner, who worked as a milk vendor, the Saroornagar police arrested the accused and recovered the weapon from him which he had bought for Rs.18,000 a few months ago. Animal welfare activists are demanding to know as to how the accused procured a weapon and killed the animal using it.

