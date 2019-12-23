HYDERABAD: The second autopsy on the four slain accused in the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinarian by a four-member team of forensic experts of All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has been completed on Monday at the Gandhi Hospital.

The whole procedure took about four hours which was conducted in secrecy , in a separate cabin that had been arranged at the Gandhi Hospital for the AIIMS team. The entire autopsy process was videographed, Superintendent of the state-run facility Dr P Shravan Kumar said. He also mentioned that they were not allowed inside and the footage of the autopsy was taken away by them. The forensic doctors have left for Delhi, he said.

On its request, the team was provided a handicam (portable video camera) and a computer, Kumar added. The police have made elaborate security arrangements near the hospital.

Before starting the second autopsy, the AIIMS team interacted with the kin of the deceased men and recorded their statements, Kumar said. The team first wanted to talk to the kin of the deceased. So accordingly we arranged an interaction with them. The team recorded their statements.

Only after proper identification by the relatives, the bodies will be handed over to the relatives and sent by ambulances to their respective villages for the cremation, he said.

The Telangana High Court had on Saturday ordered the re- postmortem of the four, who were killed in an alleged encounter with police near here on December 6.

The first postmortem was conducted on December 6 itself at a government hospital in Mahabubnagar from where the bodies were subsequently shifted to the Gandhi Hospital.

The bodies of the four accused have been preserved in the Gandhi Hospital as per the earlier orders of the high court after some PILs were filed alleging that the encounter was fake and amounted to extra-judicial killing. The four accused were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman veterinarian and burning her body. Police shot the four dead in an 'encounter' on December 6th ,after the latter allegedly attacked them at Chattanpalli where they were taken for reconstruction of the crime scene for investigation. (With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: AIIMS Team To Conduct 2nd Autopsy Of 4 Accused In Hyderabad

Also Read: Disha Case: Two of the Four Accused Involved In Similar Crimes Across 3 States