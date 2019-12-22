RAIPUR: In a horrific incident, a woman was set ablaze allegedly by her boyfriend's family members in Kholha village in Raipur district.

The woman, in her 20s, suffered 80 per cent burns and is currently battling for life at a city hospital. The incident, which took place on December 18, came to light on Saturday when the hospital authorities in Raipur city informed the police about the admission of the woman with serious burn injuries.

The woman's brother later lodged a police complaint against the parents and a relative of his sister's boyfriend Lallu Satnami.

According to the complaint, Satnami called the woman to his home on December 18 to discuss something. When she reached his home, Satnami was not there and his parents and brother's wife thrashed her.

They then allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze in a bid to kill her, Patel said quoting the complaint.

The woman sustained 80 per cent burns and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Abhanpur town, he said.

Based on the complaint, Lallu Satnami's parents Jalal Satnami and Dukalha Bai and his brother's wife Naini Bai were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

Police investigation underway and efforts underway to arrest the three accused.

Also Read : Hyderabad Football Coach Drowns In Nagarjuna Sagar