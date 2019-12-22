The doctors were advised to express an independent view on the basis of the evidence collected by them.

It may be recollected that the four accused were arrested on Nov 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman veterinarian and burning her body. The case triggered widespread protests across the country.

On Dec 6, they were gunned down by police at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the crime scene for investigation. The "encounter" has come under legal scrutiny.

The first post mortem was conducted on Dec 6, the day the four men were killed, in a state-run hospital in Mahabubnagar from where the bodies were subsequently shifted to Gandhi Hospital. (PTI)

Also Read: VC Sajjanar Hailed For Vet Doctor-Rape Accused Encounter

Also Read: Four Accused In Vet’s Rape And Murder, Shot Dead In Police Encounter

Also Read: Vet Doctor Murder Case Solved, Four People Arrested

Also Read: Vet Doctor Burnt Alive Near Shadnagar