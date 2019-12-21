HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old city-based football coach drowned after falling into Nagarjuna Sagar canal on Friday. Police are searching for his body yet.



According to reports, the victim is identified as Nishith Reddy, a resident of Ramanthapur here in Uppal. On Thursday, Nithish had gone to meet his friend in Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district along with four other friends.



Vemulapally sub-inspector Sudheer said Nithish and his friends reached around 9 pm and went for a joyride near Nagarjuna Sagar canal where he slipped and fell into the water.



Immediately after the incident, the victim's friends alerted the police for help. Professional swimmers have also been sent to find the body.



Police have not filed any case yet. (IANS)

