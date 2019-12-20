CHANDIGARH: A journalist was shot dead while another suffered injuries near Moga town in Punjab by unidentified assailants last night.

According to police, Jobanpreet Singh, working with a news channel and Gurchet Singh working for a vernacular daily, were on their way to Chandigarh when they were shot at from automatic weapons on Thursday night.

While Gurchet suffered bullet injuries, Jobanpreet was declared brought dead.

The police have registered a murder case against the unidentified men.

