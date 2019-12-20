GADWAL: In another tragic incident, a three-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a large vessel containing hot sambhar at a state-run school at Gattu mandal in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 11 am when the midday meal was being prepared in the dining room.

As per a Gattu Police official, the child named Rashmika whose mother Lakshmi was preparing other items for the midday meal, kept the sambhar vessel aside. The girl who was playing on a bench slipped and fell into the vessel. The girl was immediately rushed to the Kurnool Government Hospital as she suffered severe burn injuries, but was declared brought dead.

The girl's parents work as helpers at the Manavapadu Gurukul School in Gattu on a part-time basis.

This is the third such incident in a span of two months after a six-year-old boy named Purushottam Reddy (6), studying in a private school at Panyam in Kurnool district died after he accidentally fell into a piping hot sambar vessel.On November 14th a three-and-a-half year old boy succumbed to injuries after falling in a vessel containing boiling sambar during at a feast in Sardarnagar village of Ranga Reddy district on November 20th, 2019.

There have been two more of such incidents in the past three years, which brings to fore the safety of children who are prone to such freak mishaps. As the accident happened in a school dining area, it becomes imperative for the school management to ensure that these vessels, which contain hot food, be kept away from children.

