AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh police arrested seven Navy personnel along with a hawala operator and busted an espionage racket having links to Pakistan.

'Operation Dolphin's Nose' was launched by AP Intelligence Department along with Central Intelligence Agencies and unearthed the racket, a press release by police read on Friday.

"An FIR has been lodged and seven Navy personnel and a hawala operator have been arrested from different parts of the country. Some more suspects are being questioned," the statement read.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Also Read: AP May Have 3 Capitals To Ensure Decentralisation: CM