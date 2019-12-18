MUMBAI: Eight students from one of the top International Board Schools here have been suspended for horrific content of their Whatsapp chats about harassing and raping their class girls.



According to a leading media report, all the boys who were suspended are aged between 13 and 14. The incident came into light when two parents of girls students somehow got access to the WhatsApp chats, the report read.



Some girls refused to go the school as they were too afraid following the incident.



In their WhatsApp chats, words like 'gang bang' and 'rape' were used. The eight boys also discussed their preferences from their female classmates for one night, although, the conversation revolves mainly around two girls. Word like ‘thrash’ referring to girls was also used in the chats.



One of the parents who spoke to the daily said some of the students in the conversation were in "leadership positions".



The chats were posted by one of the parents on a parents’ WhatsApp group at first which have now leaked outside the school as well.



Parents while speaking to a daily said that the school has to take care of it seriously and counsel the students.

