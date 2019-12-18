HYDERABAD: Startling revelations have come out as per confession reports of the four accused who were involved in the November 27th gang rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. As per the investigators, out of the four accused two of them had confessed to raping and burning nine other women in various places across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka states.

As per their confessions made after they were caught, the main accused Mohammed Arif confessed to have committed six murders and Chennakesavulu had committed three murders. They are said to have committed these crimes in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad, Sanga Reddy, Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar, and few places in the state of Karnataka.

They are allegedly said to have used the same modus operandi as committed in the Disha Case, where they would first rape and burn the bodies of the victims.

It is reported that four special teams from the Cyberabad police is camping in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to verify these crimes, which allegedly took place in the Telangana-Karnataka border areas, as allegedly confessed by the two accused.

Each case is being verified by the teams, a police officer said. They are also corroborating the confessions based on the regions where the nine rape-murders took place with the mobile phone tower locations of the two suspects.

Police are also verifying the DNA reports of these victims and also check if the DNA reports of the accused match in these cases.

The four suspects, Mohammed Arif, J Naveen, J Shiva and Ch Chennakesavulu, raped and set on fire the young veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad.They were later shot dead on the outskirts of Hyderabad on December 6th in a police 'encounter'.

It may be recollected that the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar had mentioned in the press meet held right after the alleged encounter, that scientific evidence was collected along with DNA profiling of the victim and the four accused. He had also mentioned that they would analyse the data of missing and burnt bodies of women in three states (Telangana, AP, Karnataka) to find out if the four accused were involved in other crimes.

Meanwhile the state-run Gandhi Hospital has sought a directive from the Telangana High Court over preserving the bodies of the four accused in the rape-murder of a woman veterinarian, who were killed in an alleged encounter with the police. The directive was sought following concerns expressed by the hospital's forensic experts over keeping the bodies for such a long period. The bodies were to be preserved till December 13 as per the high court's directives earlier, the official said, adding that no further directives have been received from the high court.

