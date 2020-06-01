Woman Killed In SR Nagar Jun 01, 2020 HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a woman was found murdered allegedly by her husband at S. R Nagar here on Monday afternoon.

Vijayawada Gang War: Deceased Sandeep Was A TDP Man! Jun 01, 2020 VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada, which had a history of faction feuds and day-light murders, has been very peaceful for a quite some time with the buzzing commercial

Shocking! Student Gang War Erupts In Vijayawada May 31, 2020 VIJAYAWADA: Reviving Vijayawada’s past notorious reputation of frequent gang rivalries, two groups of students fought a pitched battle with knives and sticks on the streets of the city on Sunday.

NRI Techie Duped of Rs 65 Lakh May 28, 2020 HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police arrested a mother and son duo on Thursday, who lured an NRI, making him believe their false story which led to them transfer Rs 65 lakh.

Tollywood Lensman Shyam K Naidu Arrested? May 28, 2020 HYDERABAD: Renowned Tollywood cinematographer Shyam K Naidu was reportedly arrested here on Wednesday following a complaint of cheating and

Medico Jumps Off 14th Floor Balcony in Hyderabad May 26, 2020 HYDERABAD: A dental student committed suicide by jumping from the 14th-floor balcony of the apartment where she was living with her parents in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Srikakulam: 33 Migrants Injured In Bus Accident May 26, 2020 SRIKAKULAM: A bus carrying over 40 migrant labourers turned turtle near Mandasa in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

Telangana Liquor Worth Rs 2 Lakh Seized In AP May 26, 2020 VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district police on Tuesday seized huge amounts of liquor. The liquor bottles were illegally being transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh.

The Love Lust That Led To 10 Murders May 25, 2020 HYDERABAD: Startling revelations came out of the sensational murder of 10 persons in Warangal district.

Tamil Nadu Teenager Hangs Cat For TikTok Video! May 24, 2020 CHENNAI: Here is yet another horrifying case of people flaunting their insensitivity in their mad lust for views and shares on popular video-sharing apps.

Mentally Challenged Girl Raped, Killed May 24, 2020 JAIPUR: In a horrible crime, a mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped and killed by her brother and three of his friends here in Manoharpur area, police said on Saturday.

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Booked For Rape, Absconding May 22, 2020 Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s father has been booked for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman. The alleged incident took place on May in Amritsar.

51-year-old Man Held For Trying To Have Sex With Dead Minor May 22, 2020 A 51-year-old man has been arrested by Assam police for allegedly attempting to have sex with the dead body of a 14-year-old girl, a day after she has died in suspicious circumstances.

51-year-old Man Held For Attempting To Rape Dead Minor May 22, 2020 A 51-year-old man has been arrested by Assam police for allegedly attempting to have sex with the dead body of a 14-year-old girl, a day after she has died in suspicious circumstances.

Swadhar Watchman Arrested For Harassing Young Girls In AP May 20, 2020 As per reports, four young girls who were staying at the Swadhar Home in Bommuru in the districts were allegedly harassed

Visakhapatnam: Youth Tortured By Rowdy Gang For Money May 20, 2020 In the video, a young boy is seen tied to a tree and a gang of rowdies

Samajwadi Party Leader, Son Shot Dead In Broad Daylight; Father, Son Arrested May 20, 2020 Along with the father-son duo, six others have been arrested under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder).

Hyderabad: Unable To Find A Job, PhD Student Hangs Himself May 19, 2020 A 33-year-old PhD student hanged himself on Monday evening at his house in Medipally after allegedly struggling to find a job.

TikTok Addiction Takes Toll Of Mother, Son In AP May 19, 2020 In a rather unfortunate incident, a depressed woman committed suicide after she was objected by her husband for posting videos in TikTok. Unable to digest the fact that she died, her son also...

9 Labourers Dead In Bihar Road Accident, Another 4 Dead In Maharashtra May 19, 2020 Nine workers died, after a bus carrying migrant workers and a truck met with a head-on collision at Bihar’s Naugachia early on Tuesday.

Body Of 3-Month-Old Baby Found In Drain In Hyderabad May 18, 2020 In a horrific incident, a decomposed body of a three-month-old baby girl was found in a drain at Chandrayangutta here on Sunday night.

‘’Locals Tied Dr Sudhakar,’’ Clarifies Vizag CP May 18, 2020 Speaking to the media the R K Meena said that a case has been registered against the doctor, under Sections

Lockdown Love Story: Man Shoots Self For A Married Woman! May 16, 2020 A 27-year-old man allegedly shot himself after the woman refused his proposal...

Srikakulam DSP Krishna Varma Commits Suicide May 15, 2020 DSP of Srikakulam Special Branch Krishna Varma committed suicide at his residence in Visakhapatnam on Friday, May 15 afternoon.

Migrants Woe: Travel Agency Cheats Workers In Hyderabad May 15, 2020 Around 50 persons which also included migrant workers and their families from Odisha were allegedly abandoned by a travel agency near Keyes High School in Secunderabad on Friday morning, a leading...

Lockdown: Unable To Go Home, Maid Jumps Off 15th Floor In Manikonda May 13, 2020 After going to work in the morning the young girl is said to have jumped off the 15th floor of the building

Unable To Go Home, Woman Jumps From 15th Floor In Manikonda May 13, 2020 After going to work in the morning the young girl is said to have jumped off the 15th floor of the building

Migrants Crisis: 1 Dead, 19 Injured As Van Turns Turtle In Kamareddy May 12, 2020 In a distressing incident, one migrant worker died and 19 others were injured when the van they were travelling in turned turtle after the tyre burst in Kamareddy district. They were travelling from...

Brother, Sister Killed In Car Accident At Ranasthalam May 12, 2020 Two persons, including a brother and sister were killed and two others injured in a car accident on Monday morning. As per reports the victims were travelling in a car

Singapore: Indian Biryani Restaurant Owner Sentenced To Jail! May 12, 2020 An Indian businessman, Zackeer Abbass Khan(49) who runs Zam Zam biryani restaurant in Singapore...

Rowdysheeter Chased, Stabbed To Death In Hyderabad May 11, 2020 In a gruesome daylight murder, a rowdysheeter was brutally stabbed to death by some unidentified assailants in Hyderabad on Monday. The ghastly incident happened in Jagathgiri Gutta area of the state...

Cyber Criminals Dupe Hyderabadi Of Rs 40K Using Chutneys, Ohris Names May 11, 2020 The City Cyber Crime officials are investigating both the cases.

Kuppam: Two Welders Killed After Gas Cylinder Explodes In Workshop May 10, 2020 The police have advised other shopkeepers to take necessary safety precautions before opening shops.

Youth Thrashed In UP On Suspicion Of Being ‘Coronavirus Carrier’ May 09, 2020 In a disturbing incident, a youth was attacked outside a chemist store in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on suspicions that he was a “coronavirus carrier”. Police have charged six people in the case.

3 Killed, One Injured In Car Accident In Chittoor May 09, 2020 Three persons were killed and one injured severely after a car in which they were travelling in overturned at Gundlaguttapalli in Pakala mandal of Chittoor on Saturday, May 9.

Hizbul-Linked Most Wanted Drug Smuggler Nabbed In Haryana May 09, 2020 In a major successful operation, Punjab Police on Saturday arrested Ranjeet Singh Rana, one of India’s most-wanted smuggler

Two Killed, 1 Critically Injured In Suryapet Road Accident May 08, 2020 Two people, including a woman died and one critically injured after the car they were travelling in hit a tractor on NH 65 in the early hours of Friday.

Lockdown: 42 Migrant Workers Died In Road Accidents, Says Report May 08, 2020 Save Life Foundation said in its report that nearly 42 migrant workers have died...

42 Migrant Workers Died In Road Accidents: Report May 08, 2020 Save Life Foundation said in its report that nearly 42 migrant workers have died...

COVID-19 Researcher Shot To Death In US May 07, 2020 A professor from University of Pittsburgh who was “on the verge of making very significant findings” about COVID-19 was shot to death in Pennsylvania, media reports said

Accused Of Molestation Gurugram Teen Commits Suicide May 06, 2020 The local police is investigating his alleged involvement in Boys Locker Room Instagram account.