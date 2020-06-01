Crime
Jun 01, 2020
HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a woman was found murdered allegedly by her husband at S. R Nagar here on Monday afternoon.
Jun 01, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada, which had a history of faction feuds and day-light murders, has been very peaceful for a quite some time with the buzzing commercial
May 31, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: Reviving Vijayawada’s past notorious reputation of frequent gang rivalries, two groups of students fought a pitched battle with knives and sticks on the streets of the city on Sunday.
May 28, 2020
HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police arrested a mother and son duo on Thursday, who lured an NRI, making him believe their false story which led to them transfer Rs 65 lakh.
May 28, 2020
HYDERABAD: Renowned Tollywood cinematographer Shyam K Naidu was reportedly arrested here on Wednesday following a complaint of cheating and
May 26, 2020
HYDERABAD: A dental student committed suicide by jumping from the 14th-floor balcony of the apartment where she was living with her parents in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
May 26, 2020
SRIKAKULAM: A bus carrying over 40 migrant labourers turned turtle near Mandasa in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.
May 26, 2020
VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district police on Tuesday seized huge amounts of liquor. The liquor bottles were illegally being transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh.
May 25, 2020
HYDERABAD: Startling revelations came out of the sensational murder of 10 persons in Warangal district.
May 24, 2020
CHENNAI: Here is yet another horrifying case of people flaunting their insensitivity in their mad lust for views and shares on popular video-sharing apps.
May 24, 2020
JAIPUR: In a horrible crime, a mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped and killed by her brother and three of his friends here in Manoharpur area, police said on Saturday.
May 22, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s father has been booked for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman. The alleged incident took place on May in Amritsar.
May 22, 2020
A 51-year-old man has been arrested by Assam police for allegedly attempting to have sex with the dead body of a 14-year-old girl, a day after she has died in suspicious circumstances.
May 22, 2020
May 20, 2020
As per reports, four young girls who were staying at the Swadhar Home in Bommuru in the districts were allegedly harassed
May 20, 2020
In the video, a young boy is seen tied to a tree and a gang of rowdies
May 20, 2020
Along with the father-son duo, six others have been arrested under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder).
May 19, 2020
A 33-year-old PhD student hanged himself on Monday evening at his house in Medipally after allegedly struggling to find a job.
May 19, 2020
In a rather unfortunate incident, a depressed woman committed suicide after she was objected by her husband for posting videos in TikTok. Unable to digest the fact that she died, her son also...
May 19, 2020
Nine workers died, after a bus carrying migrant workers and a truck met with a head-on collision at Bihar’s Naugachia early on Tuesday.
May 18, 2020
In a horrific incident, a decomposed body of a three-month-old baby girl was found in a drain at Chandrayangutta here on Sunday night.
May 18, 2020
Speaking to the media the R K Meena said that a case has been registered against the doctor, under Sections
May 16, 2020
A 27-year-old man allegedly shot himself after the woman refused his proposal...
May 15, 2020
DSP of Srikakulam Special Branch Krishna Varma committed suicide at his residence in Visakhapatnam on Friday, May 15 afternoon.
May 15, 2020
Around 50 persons which also included migrant workers and their families from Odisha were allegedly abandoned by a travel agency near Keyes High School in Secunderabad on Friday morning, a leading...
May 13, 2020
After going to work in the morning the young girl is said to have jumped off the 15th floor of the building
May 13, 2020
May 12, 2020
In a distressing incident, one migrant worker died and 19 others were injured when the van they were travelling in turned turtle after the tyre burst in Kamareddy district. They were travelling from...
May 12, 2020
Two persons, including a brother and sister were killed and two others injured in a car accident on Monday morning. As per reports the victims were travelling in a car
May 12, 2020
An Indian businessman, Zackeer Abbass Khan(49) who runs Zam Zam biryani restaurant in Singapore...
May 11, 2020
In a gruesome daylight murder, a rowdysheeter was brutally stabbed to death by some unidentified assailants in Hyderabad on Monday. The ghastly incident happened in Jagathgiri Gutta area of the state...
May 11, 2020
The City Cyber Crime officials are investigating both the cases.
May 10, 2020
The police have advised other shopkeepers to take necessary safety precautions before opening shops.
May 09, 2020
In a disturbing incident, a youth was attacked outside a chemist store in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on suspicions that he was a “coronavirus carrier”. Police have charged six people in the case.
May 09, 2020
Three persons were killed and one injured severely after a car in which they were travelling in overturned at Gundlaguttapalli in Pakala mandal of Chittoor on Saturday, May 9.
May 09, 2020
In a major successful operation, Punjab Police on Saturday arrested Ranjeet Singh Rana, one of India’s most-wanted smuggler
May 08, 2020
Two people, including a woman died and one critically injured after the car they were travelling in hit a tractor on NH 65 in the early hours of Friday.
May 08, 2020
Save Life Foundation said in its report that nearly 42 migrant workers have died...
May 08, 2020
May 07, 2020
A professor from University of Pittsburgh who was “on the verge of making very significant findings” about COVID-19 was shot to death in Pennsylvania, media reports said
May 06, 2020
The local police is investigating his alleged involvement in Boys Locker Room Instagram account.
May 06, 2020
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Tuesday night announced that barring 15 liquor outlets located in various containment zones in the state,
