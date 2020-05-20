HYDERABAD: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is staying at home and is spending some quality time with his darling, Anushka Sharma. Recently, we have seen Kohli and Anushka playing cricket inside their home.
The Indian captain posted a video on his Instagram in which one could see him sweating out in the gym. We think that the cricketer is not giving a miss to his fitness sessions. He was seen performing an extreme weightlifting exercise. He captioned the video as, "Earn it. Don't demand it".
All the fans were shocked and praised the cricketer's weightlifting skills. South Indian cricketer AB de Villiers is no exception. He posted a flushed face, thumbs up, and flexed biceps emojis in the comment section. Here is the video, check it out.
Kohli in an interview said that, " Mr. Basu, fitness trainer, introduced me to weight-lifting, and that has made me realise what actually one needs to do. It's a thing that one needs to get a knowledge of. "
Recently, AB de Villiers joined Pommy Mbangwa in an Instagram Live session in which he was asked to name his favourite batsman among Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Steve Smith. To which the former South Africa captain said, "It's difficult to pick between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Virat is definitely the more natural ball striker. Smudge (Smith) is also up to that. Let's do it in tennis terms. Virat is like Federer, Smith is more like Nadal. Smith is mentally very strong and figured out a way of scoring runs, he looks odd at the crease, doesn't look natural but he ends up breaking records and doing amazing things at the crease. But my pick is Virat, who is more of a natural ball-player. He's scored runs all over the world, won games under pressure so he's my pick."
