HYDERABAD: Indian cricketer Suresh Raina married Priyanka Chaudhary in 2015. The couple were blessed with a baby girl, Gracia Raina in 2016. They became parents again in March 2020. The little baby boy, Rio arrived in Priyanka and Suresh’s life.
Suresh Raina is not only a lovely husband but also a doting father. Fathers love to do anything for their children especially for daughters. The bond between a daughter and father is so special.
Suresh Raina is an active social media user and often treats his followers with some adorable photos featuring Gracia. A couple of hours ago, he has shared a throwback video on his Instagram in which one could see Gracia playing at the beach. Isn’t the video so cute? A big yes. We think Suresh might be cherishing the old memories. He captioned the video as, pre COVID memories. Here is the video, check it out.
The all-rounder last played for India in July 2018 and has not played any competitive cricket since IPL 2019. He underwent knee surgery in August last year. Before the coronavirus induced lockdown, Suresh Raina trained with his Chennai Super Kings teammates MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, among others in Chennai.
