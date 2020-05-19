HYDERABAD: Indian cricketer Suresh Raina married Priyanka Chaudhary in 2015. The couple were blessed with a baby girl, Gracia Raina in 2016. They became parents again in March 2020. The little baby boy, Rio arrived in Priyanka and Suresh’s life.

Suresh Raina is not only a lovely husband but also a doting father. Fathers love to do anything for their children especially for daughters. The bond between a daughter and father is so special.

Suresh Raina is an active social media user and often treats his followers with some adorable photos featuring Gracia. A couple of hours ago, he has shared a throwback video on his Instagram in which one could see Gracia playing at the beach. Isn’t the video so cute? A big yes. We think Suresh might be cherishing the old memories. He captioned the video as, pre COVID memories. Here is the video, check it out.