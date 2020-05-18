HYDERABAD: Football star Sunil Chhetri and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli went on an Instagram live on Sunday. Due to the lockdown in the country, most of the stars are interacting with their fans through social media.

Virat Kohli and Sunil Chetri spoke on a plethora of topics. Kohli revealed some interesting things about his married life. One of it was that the swashbuckling batsman had never formally proposed to Anushka Sharma. To a question asked by Chhetri on proposing to Anushka Sharma, Kohli answered that, "Mera yeh maana hai ki agar jab aap life khul ke jeete ho aur pyaar karte ho toh koi special day na toh Valentine's Day kuch hota hai. Every day can be Valentine's Day and special. And what Anushka said is completely true, we never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were going to marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever. So once we knew that everything is going smoothly, we were super excited to start our life together. And organically things went on."

Virat Kohli credited Anushka Sharma for the hard work, planning, and coordination for their marriage and told that everyone loved the entire wedding ceremony.

