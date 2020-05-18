HYDERABAD: Lockdown has given time for the busy folks to stay at home, spend time with family, and do whatever they want to do. The sporting events around the world have been either postponed or cancelled due to the novel coronavirus.

The cricketers who are staying indoors are not only spending lots of time with their families but are also interacting with their fans. They are keeping fans hooked to their social media pages by posting some interesting stuff.

Hardik Pandya, the Indian cricketer made fans go gaga over him with his karaoke video. In the video, he and his brother, Krunal, can be heard singing, 'Teri Mitti' song from Bollywood movie, 'Kesari'. Hardik Pandya captioned the video as, "#PandyaBrothers karaoke time. lockdown special". Fans and friends commented on the post and one surprising comment for Hardik Pandya is from his fiancee Natasa Stankovic. She commented, "Oye Hoyee with emojis". Here is the video, check it out!