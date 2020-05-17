NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday hit back at former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi over his recently reported remarks against India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the clip shared by a Hindi news channel, Afridi was reportedly heard criticising the Indian PM. Gambhir lashed out at Afridi and in a tweet said, "Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?"

Earlier, in a tweet on May 15, on the Kashmir issue, Afridi had said, "It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris..just a right heart at the right place. #SaveKashmir."

Both the cricketers are involved in intense rivalry during their careers.

In his autobiography 'The Gamechanger' which was published in April last year, the former Pakistan allrounder took a dig at Gambhir and wrote, “Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He & his attitude problem. He who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude.”

Gambhir had later replied to Afridi and said, “Someone who doesn’t remember his age how will he remember my records! ok. Shahid Afridi let me remind you one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most important: We won the Cup. And yes, I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists.”

