HYDERABAD: The coronavirus stimulated lockdown has given some time for busy people to spend with their families and have some fun time. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, the cutest celeb couple were spotted playing cricket inside their home on Saturday. We think, Anushka Sharma doesn't want her husband to miss his cricketing, so, they have started playing inside their home.

Manav Manglani took to his Instagram and shared a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. In the video, one could see Anushka holding the bat while Virta turned as a bowler. Manav captioned the video as, “Some cricket practice with his love #anushkasharma #ViratKohli play at their house in Mumbai #LockdownLife #mumbai #Saturday #weekendvibes.” Here is the video, just have a look at it.