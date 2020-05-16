Earlier, during the lockdown, Kohli engaged himself in chatting with various team members from IPL, Indian team and veteran cricketers like Kevin Pietersen on Instagram Live sessions. Kohli had declared in the live chat session that he has no intention of leaving the black and maroon franchise.

"Till the time I play IPL, regardless of how we play, I'll never leave this team," said Kohli.

He also made coronavirus awareness videos along with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kohli also said that he found his silver lining as due to the lockdown the power couple has spent the longest time together.

“Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she’s working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. There’s something or the other happening! There’s one person going to work or doing something that has to be done, but this is the time when both of us have just been together every day and it’s been so amazing. We never thought that we would get to spend so much time like this to spend with each other every day. It’s so nice to know that there’s a silver lining in any situation in life. For us, together, this is a positive way to look at a phase like this. We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other, without having to do something or without one person having to go here or there. It’s been amazing,” Kohli had said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

