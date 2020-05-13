NEW DELHI: India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday interacted with Suresh Raina in an Instagram live session. Rohit Sharma said that he wants to see Suresh Raina back in the national team and expressed hope of seeing former skipper MS Dhoni play international cricket again. In the Instagram live the cricketers spoke on various cricketing topics.

Rohit told Raina that it is very tough to be out of the team after playing for so many years. He further added that, "We used to talk that we should have Raina in the team in some way. You have the experience and ability with bowling and fielding."

Rohit Sharma told Suresh Raina, "I feel that we have seen you play for such a long time, somewhere I feel that somehow or the other you should be back in the team. But then we will see, we make do with what we have in our hands."

Suresh Raina said that "I had an injury and a surgery which was a big reason why I lost my place. I still have a lot of cricket left in me. Selection is not in our hands, performances are. I have always enjoyed my cricket and the big players always backed us when we were young. So that is what we need, someone to support us and show the way."

